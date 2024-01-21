Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of Possessing Stolen Four Wheeler, Leading Law Enforcement On Pursuit

A man is in custody on Sunday accused of leading deputies on a pursuit and possessing a stolen four-wheeler.

By: News 9

A man is in custody on Sunday accused of leading deputies on a pursuit and possessing a stolen four-wheeler.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said Justin Pruitt was arrested after running from authorities into a wooded area off Old Highway 18.

PCSO and other responding units used drones to locate Pruitt, who was taken into custody for warrants.