Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of Possessing Stolen Four Wheeler, Leading Law Enforcement On Pursuit

Sunday, January 21st 2024, 3:50 pm

By: News 9


A man is in custody on Sunday accused of leading deputies on a pursuit and possessing a stolen four-wheeler.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said Justin Pruitt was arrested after running from authorities into a wooded area off Old Highway 18.

PCSO and other responding units used drones to locate Pruitt, who was taken into custody for warrants.

