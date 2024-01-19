1 Killed In Wewoka Shooting

A post from District Attorney Erik Johnson says the shooting appears to be in self-defense.

By: News 9

A man was killed in a shooting in Wewoka on Jan. 17, according to the Wewoka Police Department.

Andrew Faulkner, 21, was shot and transported to a local hospital where he later died, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says.

The scene was near South Hitichite Avenue and West Ninth Street. Police were called to the residence around 6 p.m., according to OSBI.

A post from District Attorney Erik Johnson says the shooting appears to be in self-defense.

Johnson says there will be additional law enforcement in the area while they investigate.