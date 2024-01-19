Oklahoma ranks among the highest in the country for evictions, according to the Oklahoma Policy Institute. A lawmaker filed a bill in hopes of fixing what she calls a problem in the system.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Lawmaker Files Bill To Combat High Eviction Rate In The State

News 9's Jordan Fremstad learned more about a bill a lawmaker filed to fix what she says is a problem in the system.

Five days in Oklahoma is all it takes for an eviction to begin. One Oklahoma lawmaker wants to buy families more time.

In 2022, Oklahoma racked up 46,688 eviction filings. Senator Julia Kirt points out a flaw in Oklahoma’s housing system.

A landlord can file for eviction if the tenant doesn’t pay rent or move within 5 days, so The City Rescue Mission helps whoever they can.

Vice President of Development Wendy Elliott says more than 100 children live here. Her dad lost his job when she was a kid.

Sen. Kirt filed a bill that would extend the window for an eviction trial to 10 business days.

Wendy keeps asking questions to find the answers to welcome families back home.