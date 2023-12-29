Roxy, 10-years-old and up for adoption, is our Pet of the Week.

By: News 9

-

Meet our Pet of the Week, Roxy.

She's the timeless companion you've been waiting for! At 10 years young, Roxy defies age with her zest for life. An ideal first dog for kids, she's impeccably well-mannered.

Whether you seek a loyal sidekick for lazy afternoons or a furry friend to accompany an older soul on a nice comfy couch, Roxy fits the bill. Calm in her crate and perfectly potty trained, Roxy is the epitome of an excellent girl.

The one who adopts her is in for a treat, your lucky charm awaits!

The Oklahoma Humane Society announced that the opening of their new facility will be on Jan. 2, 2024. The new address is 4301 Will Rogers Parkway, Suite 600. Their spay and neuter clinic, in-house clinic, neonate program, statewide initiative program, and administrative offices will all be located at this new location. The adoption center, intake facility, and animal advocacy program will remain at their current locations.

Qdoba will be donating a portion of their sales to OK Humane on December 23rd from 5-10 p.m.

Learn more on how to adopt Cookie and dogs like him at the Oklahoma Humane Society.