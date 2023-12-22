Cookie, the 8-month-old and 47-pound dog, is our Pet of the Week.

By: News 9

Meet our Pet of the Week, Cookie.

Cookie is 8 months old and 47 pounds. He's a ball of energy and joy, ready to light up your life! A fetch fanatic, this pup loves games-tennis balls, frisbees, you name it! They're a treat enthusiast and quick learner for tricks like sitting pretty and shaking paws. Cookie's an ideal road trip buddy, lounging in the car with mesmerizing green eyes.

But it's not all play-Cookie's heart is as big as their adorable eyes. Friendly, loving, and keen on making squirrel friends, he is learning manners and growing into a wonderful companion. For a family with space to run, treats to share, and a zest for life, Cookie is ready to be the perfect furry addition to your home. Let the tail-wagging adventures begin!

The Oklahoma Humane Society announced that the opening of their new facility will be on Jan. 2, 2024. The new address is 4301 Will Rogers Parkway, Suite 600. Their spay and neuter clinic, in-house clinic, neonate program, statewide initiative program, and administrative offices will all be located at this new location. The adoption center, intake facility, and animal advocacy program will remain at their current locations.

Qdoba will be donating a portion of their sales to OK Humane on December 23rd from 5-10 p.m.

Learn more on how to adopt Cookie and dogs like him at the Oklahoma Humane Society.