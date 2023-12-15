Ricky is our Pet of the Week.

By: News 9

-

Meet our Pet of the Week, Ricky!

Ricky is a sweet little guy! He's 3 years old and 20 pounds. When Ricky first came to us, he was ruled by his hormones. He'd get excited about anything and sometimes had accidents when he couldn't hold in his happiness. After being neutered, Ricky definitely settled down a little bit more, but is still a pretty excitable dude. Ricky does great in his kennel, but can get a little grumbly with other dog friends through the barrier. Since he and his friends came from a rough environment, they're still working on doggie manners, such as leash walking, potty training, and basic commands. Ricky would probably do best wearing a belly band when indoors and has done great wearing one at his current foster home. He would make a great addition to any home willing to continue to teach him how to be a carefree pup!

OK Humane will be at Bar K this Saturday, Dec. 16th from 1-4 p.m. as part of a Tito's Vodka event. There will be an ugly sweater contest with prizes and photos with Santa Claus and the Tito's airstream. A portion of Tito's bar sales goes to OK Humane during that time.

Qdoba will be donating a portion of their sales to OK Humane on Dec.16th from 5-10 p.m.! Get your dinner at an OKC area Qdoba this Saturday night!

Spread cheer with a plush puppy from Raising Caine's this holiday season. The sale of each plush puppy at an OKC metro location benefits OK Humane!

Learn more on how to adopt Ricky and dogs like him at the Oklahoma Humane Society.