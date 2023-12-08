Rocco, a.k.a Batman, is our Pet of the Week.

Meet our Pet of the Week, Rocco (also known as Batman)!

Rocco is nicknamed “Batman” because of his big ears, which he uses to hear for miles!

This lovable pup is a perfect blend of cuddles and energy. Whether you’re looking for a cozy companion on lazy afternoons or a playful partner for outdoor adventures, this pup has it all. With a heart full of love and a tail that never stops wagging, he’s ready to bring joy and warmth to your home. He plays well with other dogs and kids. Rocco is crate-trained and is working on becoming fully house-trained but will need help adjusting to a new routine. He is 1 year old and 56 pounds.

