1 In Custody After Fleeing From Police, Crashing Car

Police say that a woman is in custody after fleeing from police leading to a crash.

By: News 9

OCPD confirmed they got a call about a suspicious vehicle near Britton Road and Broadway Extension around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that as they responded, the vehicle fled and then was in a wreck in the area.

Police say the suspect driver is a female and is in custody.

