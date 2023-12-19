1 In Custody After Fleeing From Police, Crashing Car

Tuesday, December 19th 2023, 3:26 pm
OCPD confirmed they got a call about a suspicious vehicle near Britton Road and Broadway Extension around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say that as they responded, the vehicle fled and then was in a wreck in the area.
Police say the suspect driver is a female and is in custody.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
