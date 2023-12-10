Fairview Defeats Hooker 34-8 For Class A State Championship

Sunday, December 10th 2023, 4:01 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

Undefeated Fairview took off with the Class A State Championship on Saturday after defeating Hooker 34-8.

Quarterback Jax Bernard ran for one score and threw for two others to enter halftime up 27-0 after a defensive scoop and score.

Hooker scored in the fourth from a 26-yard pass to Justin Palacios by Keilan Robinson.

Fairview ended with a late touchdown to take home the trophy, 34-8.

