Washington Takes Down Millwood 41-24 For Class 2A Championship

Sunday, December 10th 2023, 3:41 pm
On Saturday, the Class 2A State Championship battle came down to Washington (14-0) and Millwood (13-1).
Ultimately, Washington completed an undefeated season with a championship and a 41-24 victory at ChadRichison Stadium in Edmond.
Tied 7-7 in the second quarter, Washington had a pass intercepted and taken 82 yards for a touchdown by Jaden Nickens.
Millwood used that momentum score again before halftime, entering the locker rooms up 18-7.
It was all Washington in the second half. A third-quarter touchdown pass by Major Cantrell made it 18-14, then a 59-yard pick-six gave Washington the lead back, 21-18.
Millwood was able to add one more score in the fourth quarter to make it 28-24, but Washington returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory.
December 10th, 2023
December 10th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 12th, 2023
December 11th, 2023
December 11th, 2023
December 11th, 2023