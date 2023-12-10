Washington Takes Down Millwood 41-24 For Class 2A Championship

Washington completed an undefeated season with a championship and a 41-24 victory at ChadRichison Stadium in Edmond.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

On Saturday, the Class 2A State Championship battle came down to Washington (14-0) and Millwood (13-1).

Ultimately, Washington completed an undefeated season with a championship and a 41-24 victory at ChadRichison Stadium in Edmond.

Tied 7-7 in the second quarter, Washington had a pass intercepted and taken 82 yards for a touchdown by Jaden Nickens.

Millwood used that momentum score again before halftime, entering the locker rooms up 18-7.

It was all Washington in the second half. A third-quarter touchdown pass by Major Cantrell made it 18-14, then a 59-yard pick-six gave Washington the lead back, 21-18.

Millwood was able to add one more score in the fourth quarter to make it 28-24, but Washington returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory.