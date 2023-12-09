Seiling Runs Away With First State Title In 45 Years

Seiling's Kaden Manuel led the Wildcats to their first state title win in 45 years, scoring every touchdown. 48-16 final score.

Friday, December 8th 2023, 10:11 pm

By: Bella Roddy


The Class B Championship Friday night was monumental for Seiling, as they fought Velma-Alma.

Standout Kaden Manuel, Seiling Quarterback, helped bring up the score after losing 8-6 early in the game.

With a 23-yard touchdown, Manuel got Seiling back on top at 14-8.

Later in the second half, the score was 20-8 when Manuel outran everyone for 78 yards.

48-16 is the final. Manuel scored every Seiling touchdown, as they won their first state title in 45 years.

