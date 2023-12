Millwood had a momentous win against Kiefer in Friday night's game. The Falcons are headed to the State Championship after their 34-29 win.

By: News 9

The Millwood Miracle: The Falcons Are Headed To The State Championship

Kiefer took a one-point lead, left 12 seconds on the board, and Jaden Nickens returned a kickoff for the game-winning touchdown.

Washington vs. Millwood next Saturday at UCO.