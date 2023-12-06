Para-Professional Arrested, Charged With Child Abuse After Striking Child, Police Say

A para-professional at Woodward High School allegedly struck a student in the face.

Wednesday, December 6th 2023, 2:14 pm

By: News 9


WOODWARD, Okla. -

A para-professional at Woodward High School was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse, according to the Woodward Police Department.

The para-professional allegedly struck a special needs student in the face, police say.

The para-professional resigned after High School administration confronted them, according to police.

Police have not released the para-professional's name, but will release it after charges have been filed.
