Para-Professional Arrested, Charged With Child Abuse After Striking Child, Police Say

By: News 9

A para-professional at Woodward High School was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse, according to the Woodward Police Department.

The para-professional allegedly struck a special needs student in the face, police say.

The para-professional resigned after High School administration confronted them, according to police.

Police have not released the para-professional's name, but will release it after charges have been filed.