Washington Warriors Beat Out Jones In 2A Semi-Final

The Washington Warriors beat Jones in a close game 35-34.

By: News 9

There were some familiar faces that were out to see Washington take on Jones, even new Sooner Co-Offensive Coordinator Joe Jon Finley was in attendance.

Jones started out fast, Clayton Creasey passed to Braydon Scott on the screen, and scored their first touchdown.

The Longhorns got out to an 18-0 lead, but the Warriors wouldn't stay down for long.

Hudson Howard from the opposite side of the 50, and punched it into the endzone.

18-7 and here comes Washington, who are defending state champs for a reason.

Max Wilson came up with the pick-six. A one-point win for the Warriors 35-34.