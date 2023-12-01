How OU's New Pediatric Behavioral Health Center Will Help Children In Need

Dr. Robyn Cowperthwaite joined the News 9 team to discuss how a new facility will help children in need.

Construction is underway for a brand new pediatric Behavioral Health Center at the Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health.

Dr. Robyn Cowperthwaite joined the News 9 team to discuss how this new facility will help children in need.

Cowperthwaite said children in Oklahoma have been suffering in the last several years with depression and anxiety.

She said the behavioral center hopes to fill a gap in the need for emergency care.

"We plan on bringing 72 inpatient and residential beds for emergency psychiatric care for both children and adolescents and even children with neurodevelopmental disorders and autism," Cowperthwaite said.

The center will be offering many different elements of psychiatric care, including full diagnostic assessments, psychiatry, psychology social work, individual therapy, family therapy, group therapy, and parental training.

A unique offering of the center is it will allow parents to room in and stay there with their children in the treatment center.

"We really feel that family dynamic of the parents being involved daily will make a huge difference for our children," Cowperthwaite said.

Cowperthwaite said Oklahoma is a top 10 state for child and adolescent suicide, which is their main motivation for building the center.

"It is very hard for our children to find outpatient care, then things get to an emergency point where they need emergency care very quickly," Cowperthwaite said.

While the full 72-bed Behavioral Health Center won't be ready until 2026, Cowperthwaite said they hope to have a 10-bed emergency room expansion open by February at the OU Health Children's Hospital.