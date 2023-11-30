Gov. Stitt Challenges Secretaries to 'Give-A-Ham' By Christmas

Thursday, November 30th 2023, 11:26 am
Governor Kevin Stitt is taking part in the Oklahoma Pork Council's ‘Give-A-Ham’ Challenge.
The ‘Give-A-Ham’ challenge is an initiative created by the Oklahoma Pork Council dedicated providing support to communities across the state.
The initiative encourages people challenged to donate at least an 8-pound ham to a food pantry in their local community with the goal of keeping the train going.
In a video posted to Facebook, Stitt challenged several secretaries in his cabinet to donate a ham by Christmas.
Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur, who was challenged, joined the News 9 team to respond.
