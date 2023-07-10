Developer Proposes $700 Million Bricktown Development

By: News 9

A developer proposed a plan to the Oklahoma City Council that would add almost 1,000 apartments as well as restaurants, venues and parking space.

If approved, the development would be built in the area near South E.K. Gaylord Boulevard and Oklahoma City Boulevard next to Harkins Theatres.

The developer said there would be three apartment towers, along with a luxury hotel, creating thousands of jobs.

"Just for building the hotel, is going to generate about a thousand jobs," Scot Matteson, the CEO of Matteson Capital said. "The employees that will be working at the hotel and restaurants and managing and operating the apartment buildings is another thousand."

The Oklahoma City Council must approve the proposal, and if approved, construction would begin next June and take several years to complete.