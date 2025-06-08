Thunder Taps Local Artists to Capture Energy Across OKC

By: Tevis Hillis

From murals to yard signs, Oklahoma artists who are a part of the Thunder are capturing the excitement of the NBA Finals run and the 2024-25 season.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the court for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Thunder fever spreads far beyond Paycom Center. It’s taking shape on windows, yards, and murals all over town—and local artists are helping paint the picture.

One of those artists is Marcus Eakers, a Choctaw-based painter who was selected by Thunder to help visually tell this season's story. His surreal, character-driven pieces are appearing at fan events and even on custom yard signs placed across the metro.

“It feels like this brings the whole state together,” Eakers said. “It’s just exciting and electrifying.”

Eakers likes surreal art inspired by animation and graphic design—artwork that he says is meant to make people think. One of his standout designs is a Thunder-themed yard sign created for this playoff series.

His work was on full display Thursday evening at Thunder Up in the Park, a community event held at Scissortail Park. Eakers painted live on-site, capturing “the energy of the crowd” in real time.

Although storms cut the event short, the Thunder Artist Group returns to Scissortail Park on Saturday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. ahead of Game 2.

Thunder Artist Group is an artist collective of 11 Oklahoma-based artists who share a visual representation of fan spirit. TAG has showcased its work in Paycom, on city buses, and at other community events.

See more from the Thunder Artist Group: https://www.nba.com/thunder/tag

Check out Marcus Eakers’ Thunder yard sign design on https://marcuseakers.com/

