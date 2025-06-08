Severe storms leave thousands without power across Oklahoma, restoration efforts ongoing

Thousands remain without power in Oklahoma after severe storms hit Friday night, with OG&E crews working to restore service as more storms loom.

By: Graham Dowers

-

After another round of severe weather swept through Oklahoma late Friday night, more than 8,000 OG&E customers are still without power Saturday morning. The utility company says crews are working around the clock to restore service as additional storms remain in the forecast.

According to a Saturday morning update, OG&E had already restored power to 56% of customers affected by the latest wave of storms, which began impacting the service area around 9 p.m. Friday. Power was fully restored from an earlier storm system by midnight the night before.

The most significant damage was reported in Alva, Enid, and Poteau, where crews are responding to downed power lines, broken poles, and damaged crossarms.

OG&E cautions that ongoing and expected severe weather through the weekend could impact restoration timelines. Customers are urged to remain weather aware and activate their storm safety plans.

“We understand how important it is for our customers to have power,” the company said in a statement. “Our crews will continue working around the clock until every customer has electricity restored.”

Restoration work is prioritized for essential services such as hospitals, police and fire departments, and other critical infrastructure before moving on to individual homes and businesses.

OG&E reminds residents to stay away from downed power lines and report hazards immediately by calling 800-522-6870. Customers can monitor outage updates and report issues through the OG&E mobile app, online at OGE.com/Outages, by texting OUT to 32001 (if registered), or by calling OG&E directly.

Tree limbs and brush moved during storm cleanup will be brought to the curb by OG&E crews, but customers are responsible for removing debris from their property. City or county debris services may be available depending on the area.

OG&E is also asking customers to ensure that power can be safely restored to their homes. In some cases, licensed electricians may be required to repair damaged meter bases or service cables.

As recovery continues, the utility encourages the public to check on vulnerable neighbors and prepare for the possibility of more outages this weekend.

News 9 Weather coverage

Download the News 9 Weather App

Oklahoma City Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network

NextGen Live Radar

Current Watches and Warnings