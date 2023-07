By: News 9

A line of severe storms swept across part of Oklahoma overnight, bringing high wind speeds and flooding.

Most of the flooding has been reported across the Oklahoma City metro.

The News 9 Storm Trackers were out as the storms moved through the metro during the early morning hours Sunday.

Several News 9 viewers sent us some photos and videos of the damage caused by the hail and winds.

