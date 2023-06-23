By: News 9

Oklahoma Court Of Criminal Appeals Upholds Decision Against Blackwell Police Officer

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a judge's decision in the case against a Blackwell police officer who fired 60 shots at a woman.

Footage from 2019 showed Blackwell Police Lt. John Mitchell firing at Michelle Godsey while inside her vehicle, killing her.

According to authorities, Godsey was driving around town shooting at cars and law enforcement.

Lt. Mitchell was charged with first-degree manslaughter in 2019, however in 2021, a judge dismissed the case, ruling Mitchell's use of force was reasonable and not excessive.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals agreed, calling Mitchell's actions reasonable.