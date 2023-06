By: News 9

The man who is accused of stabbing a six-month-old dog in the head has been arrested by the Pauls Valley Police Department.

Cody Davis was taken into police custody around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Davis is being held on a $10,000 bond for a felony charge of cruelty to animals.