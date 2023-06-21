Pauls Valley Man Accused Of Stabbing Puppy In The Head

-

The dog's name is Stormy and she's only 6 months old. Police say they're presenting charges against the person accused of stabbing her in the head.

Billy Harrison Jr. said his family is outraged.

“I got a call from my mom saying that my dog was stabbed in the head,” Harrison Jr. said.

They want justice for their dog. They said a neighbor attacked their dog last Sunday night.

“It's pretty brutal in itself to stab anything with a butter knife with a blunt edge. That dude needs help,” Billy Harrison Sr. said.

Pauls Valley Police responded to the corner of Coffee Avenue and Pecan Street.

“They learned that this dog was following someone down the road and as they passed by a house in the backyard of this house in the fenced backyard there are two other dogs,” Chief Derrick Jolley said.

The police report said the puppy and the two adult dogs were barking at each other through the fence. Witnesses told police that's when Cody Davis, a city employee, jumped the fence and stabbed the dog.

“According to a statement he made that night, he threw a butter knife and struck the puppy,” Chief Jolley said.

Officers said they believe Davis was intoxicated at time, so they had to wait to interview him.

“We want those statements to hold up. We want to build a solid case,” Jolley said.

Right now, Stormy is recovering at an animal hospital.

“She kind of leans to one side just a little bit, kind of turning some circles,” Dr. Katie Ervay said.

Chief Jolley anticipates an animal cruelty charge, but the Harrisons say they want more.

“How are we going to come up with the money to get her out,” Harrison Jr. said.

“It's up to him to pay for it through restitution when they arrest him,” Harrison Sr. said.

The city manager says while the investigation is ongoing Davis will be suspended.

The family is raising money to pay for Stormy’s hospital bills so they can take her home. If you would like to help you can click here.