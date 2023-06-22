'A Lot Of People Are Without Power And Struggling': Treat Surveys Tulsa's Storm Damage

-

Tuesday, State Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat found out that he was acting governor, and almost immediately declared a state of emergency for many Oklahoma counties. Wednesday, Treat toured Tulsa's storm damage.

“Much more extensive than I even realized," said Treat about the damage.

Cleanup efforts are underway in Tulsa.

“Actually being in peoples neighborhoods and seeing streets still blocked off, like this is pretty overwhelming, just the size and scope of it," said Treat.

With a state of emergency in place for the hardest hit counties, Greg Treat saw the damage with his own eyes.

"It's really important for me to see it face-to-face. To talk to people that are actually going out and operating chainsaws, people actually putting lines back up," said Treat.

This state of emergency helps pay for federal assistance, including thousands of workers who traveled to the state to help.

"I was just being briefed by PSO. There's 3,500 workers here, 2,700 of those are from out of the state of Oklahoma," said Treat

Here in Tulsa, many homes are still without power and crews line the streets cleaning up the damage and debris left behind.

"People are having to protect their food from spoiling their medicines from spoiling, trying to keep their respirators on," said Treat. "It's a real problem and a lot of people are without power and struggling."

Treat has been acting governor before, but this is the first time Treat has been in the position to make this level of decision, and he says the work is far from over.

"I will continue to stand ready as the leader of the Senate to continue to help in any way we can help," said Treat.