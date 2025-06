Federal disaster aid available for March wildfire survivors in Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, and Payne counties — applications close June 22, 2025.

By: Sydney Price

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says Oklahomans affected by the wildfires in March have 19 days left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

That assistance is available in Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, and Payne counties.

Assistance can be used for home repairs, rental assistance, childcare expenses and more.

Applications are due by June 22, 2025.