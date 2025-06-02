2 Oklahomans develop emergency check-in app

Monday, June 2nd 2025

By: Christian Hans


An app developed by two Oklahomans with the purpose of keeping in touch with loved ones during an emergency is available for download.

The new app, Active SOS, was created in response to a 2023 shooting incident at the Oklahoma State Fair.

One of the app's creators says at the time of the shooting, he was unable to get in touch with family during the chaos.

"I was trying to get a message out and tell them where I was, and I could not do it," Active SOS co-creator David Zink said. "We thought with one button, whether you are safe or in an SOS situation, you’ve got the option to send that message."

The app allows users to send alerts to trusted contacts, letting them know if they need help or if they are OK.

The app is $5 a month, or $45 a year for family access.
