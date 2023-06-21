By: News 9

Matt McCabe joined the News 9 team in May of 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist.

He comes to News 9 from KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri. Matt previously worked in Rockford, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri.

While in Columbia, he was awarded a Regional Emmy and Murrow for stories on a state-funded health facility.

He is very passionate about visual journalism, and served on the board of the National Press Photographers Association.

Originally from Kansas City, Matt was born to Kansas Jayhawk parents. That made his decision to attend and eventually graduate from the University of Missouri unlikely, but not impossible! He also has a twin brother and older sister.

Learning the Oklahoma landscape is best taught through its food. Drop Matt a message with the best places to eat, or other great things to do around Oklahoma City!



