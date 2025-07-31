Timeline of Stitt, Walters relationship and its decline

In only a couple years, Walters went from being a hand-picked favorite of Stitt, to now holding press conferences outside the Governor's office and questioning his political motives.

By: Matt McCabe

-

Tensions between Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Governor Kevin Stitt have grown in the wake of allegations that a TV in Walters' office displayed pornographic content during an OSDE Board of Education executive session last Thursday.

Walters lashed out at board members during an 8-minute news conference symbolically held outside the Governor's office in the capitol on Tuesday. It's a stark divide from 5 years ago when Stitt first launched Walters' political career by appointing him as Oklahoma's Secretary of Education.

Sept. 10, 2020

Stitt appointed Walters, a former history teacher at McAlester High School and leader of an education nonprofit, as Secretary of Education.

July 12, 2021

Walters, still serving as Secretary of Education, announced his candidacy for State Superintendent.

"This is a young man that is passionate about doing the right things for kids, and always putting students first in education," Governor Stitt said at the time.

May 13, 2022

Governor Stitt posts a video to his Facebook page of him and Walters playing a 2-on-2 game of basketball against Senate pages.

August 23, 2022

Walters celebrates winning the Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. He's joined by Governor Stitt, who is seen on camera giving him a hug.

Nov. 8, 2022

Walters wins the general election to become Oklahoma's next State Superintendent, succeeding Joy Hofmeister.

Jan. 9, 2023

Walters is sworn in as the new State Superintendent, and continues serving as Secretary of Education.

April 11, 2023

Governor Stitt withdraws an effort to reappoint Walters as Secretary of Education. The Attorney General had advised weeks earlier that Walters was unable to serve in both positions because of laws preventing Oklahomans from holding dual offices.

Through the remainder of 2023 and 2024, Walters navigated his political career without as close of ties to Governor Stitt than when he entered the political scene. Still, there was no overt evidence of a rift between the two until early 2025.

Feb. 11, 2025

Stitt announces three new appointments to the State Board of Education: Ryan Deatherage, Mike Tinney, and Chris VanDenHende.

“After months of headlines followed by disappointing NAEP scores this month, it’s clear that our education infrastructure has fallen prey to needless political drama," Stitt said in a press release. "If we want to be the best state for business, we need to make sure our kids have a path to success. It’s time for some fresh eyes and a renewed focus on our top ten goals.”

However, Stitt's decision followed a late January message from Walters about his support for allowing ICE agents into Oklahoma schools.

Feb, 12, 2025

Stitt held a press conference and made specific mentions about Walters' policies.

“It sure looks questionable. especially when you pick on eight-year-old kids,” Stitt said. “This is getting ridiculous. Enough’s enough.”

"The governor does not want us to follow President Trump's guidance and his executive orders and it's unfortunate that these board members were removed, but you know it's not going to stop us from continuing to work to bring President Trump's vision to Oklahoma and continue to work to improve our schools for parents, teachers and kids," Walters said in an interview.

July 29, 2025

Walters railed against the newly appointed board members and the Governor during a press conference addressing allegations about pornographic content being displayed on a TV in his office during a closed portion of the State Board of Education meeting on July 24.

"These board members have a lot to answer for, and so does the Governor of Oklahoma," Walters said. "Did he direct these board members to lie about me? Did he direct his board members to go in and disrupt everything in these board meetings?"

Walters falsely claimed during the same press conference that the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office had cleared him of wrongdoing. However, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the investigation was in its infant stages.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna requested that OSBI join the investigation.