Community leaders to launch #InBy10 initiative to protect youth from violence

Community leaders in Oklahoma City are launching the #InBy10 initiative, urging parents to ensure children are home by 10 p.m. for the next three months in an effort to reduce youth violence.

By: Anna Denison, Matt McCabe

In response to a recent surge in violent crimes involving young people, a coalition of community leaders is stepping up with a new grassroots initiative aimed at keeping kids safe.

On Friday, the Coalition of Civic Leadership formally announced the #InBy10 campaign during a press conference at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

"Sometimes the most loving thing that we can do is to set boundaries that will protect life," said pastor Derrick Scobey of the Ebenezer Baptist Church. "As an Oklahoma County Jail Trust member, I can tell you that prevention is always more effective than intervention. Every child who stays home is a child who doesn't risk being either a perpetrator or victim of crime."

The initiative calls on parents and guardians to commit to having their children home by 10:00 p.m. every night for the next three months.

"We have a out there right now that is not learning how to grow old," said Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy. "Let's be very intentional about that open communication. Use your tracking apps, whatever they may be, but let's make sure we know where they are, and let's make sure that we cut down on the senseless death that's plaguing our community."

The #InBy10 effort is a collaboration between civic leaders, law enforcement, and local faith-based organizations who say the campaign is a proactive way to help reduce the risk of youth being caught in dangerous situations late at night.

Associate District Judge Angela Singleton said in the past two and a half years, more than 700 kids have been arrested between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. in Oklahoma County. She said those numbers are a reflection of which hours of the day frequently lead to involvement with the justice system for children.

Organizers say the goal is not to impose a curfew, but rather to unite the community around a shared sense of responsibility and protection for young people during a critical time.

Oklahoma City continues to have a curfew for its Bricktown district, which goes into effect each night at 9 p.m.