Oklahoma City airport reviews expansion plans for next quarter-century

Oklahoma City expects its annual total of airport passengers to boom. A master plan presented Thursday shows the plans for meeting the demand.

By: Matt McCabe

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Airport Trust reviewed details of its new master plan, which will guide airport development for the next 25 years.

The plan is divided into three phases, detailing how airport leaders will rise to meet increasing passenger demand over the next couple decades.

Phase 1

In 2024, the Oklahoma City Will Rogers International Airport saw more than 4.6 million passengers. Within the next 5 years, that number is expected to grow to 6 million annual passengers.

During that timeframe, airport officials expect to implement phase 1 of its master plan. It includes a new parking garage and a new two-level terminal roadway.

Phase 2

When the airport reaches 8 million annual passengers, officials will begin work on phase 2.

It includes additional aircraft gates, modifications to parking and an expansion of the terminal headhouse.

Phase 3

Once the city reaches 20 million annual passengers, the curbside roadway will be widened to 6 lanes with 2 curbs.

The concourse itself will be expanded to accommodate 40 gates, featuring additional parking and a light rail system connecting the airport to downtown Oklahoma City.

OKC Impacts

Currently, Will Rogers International Airport has 25 direct flight destinations. Airport officials report $2.7 billion in direct travel spending associated with its passengers.

Oklahoma City, like many airports, is ready to expand services but is held back by delays in the supply chain for airlines receiving new planes in their fleets.

"Airlines will have more planes available, so they can start adding markets, such as OKC and other markets, for us to fly to directly," said Stacey Hamm, public information officer for the airport. "Whether that be domestically or internationally."

The executive summary of the master plan can be read here.