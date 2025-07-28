Norman City Council advances Norman Forward initiative, with focus on state-owned Griffin Memorial property

The city will have a chance to purchase and develop the Griffin Memorial property after operations move to Oklahoma City. Early proposals reveal what the redevelopment could look like.

By: Matt McCabe

During a Council meeting on July 22, members unanimously approved the purchase of the Griffin Community Park from the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for $3,306,811.48.

The state will apply a $500,000 credit to the sale cost, which reflects more than 6 years of the city already leasing the property as a soccer complex.

"It's taken ten years, at least, since Norman Forward, that we've been working to try to purchase this property," Mayor Stephen Holman told the City Council. "We may not have another opportunity to to purchase this property. And so, we're getting it, I think, for a better deal than we would have ten years ago, which is probably not a very common thing."

During a conference session before the meeting, Council Members reviewed a proposal for a housing development directly across from Griffin Community Park, which has been envisioned over the current site of the Griffin Memorial Hospital.

The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is in the process of renovating a facility in Oklahoma City to take the place of Griffin Memorial, which will be closed after the new facility goes into operation.

This spring, State lawmakers also moved $7.9 in appropriations previously earmarked for the Oklahoma City project to the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health.

After the Oklahoma City facility opens, Norman city leaders will have the chance to purchase the remainder of the Griffin Memorial property. One of the plans presented by RDG to Council Members showed more than 1,800 affordable homes across a mixed-use development on the other side of Robinson.

A pedestrian bridge would also connect Griffin Community Park to the new main project site.

The overall cost for developing the Griffin Memorial site into a neighborhood would likely range from $450 to $600 million, according to the presentation given to City Council. Developers also noted a TIF district would likely be recommended to finance the project.

But the timeline for acquiring the property is dependent on the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse opening its new facility after budget problems have caused delays.