Oklahoma Highway Patrol issues warning after deadly weekend, McClain County Deputy nearly killed

Law enforcement is asking drivers to ditch distractions. The urgent warning follows a weekend with 13 deaths across Oklahoma.

By: Matt McCabe

Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted a warning to social media on Sunday, marking a weekend where 13 people across the state were killed from Friday to Sunday.

10 people died in crashes, and 3 others drowned.

Lt. Mark Southall of OHP and Undersheriff James Goins of the McClain County Sheriff's Office explained why these trends are so concerning.

Why are people dying on the roadways?

Southall attributes most crashes to distractions of some kind. Phones, he says, continue to be the most prolific source of those distractions.

"These kind of distractions would be something that we would have been appalled at in the 1990s," he said. "We never had the type of distractions that we do today, but everything inside the vehicles has now become a distraction."

Southall said OHP is also revamping a campaign to 'Stop the Knock,' focused on reducing the number of death notifications troopers have to make.

What are the dangers for law enforcement?

The CDC reports that from 2014 to 2023, 496 law enforcement officers across the country died from being involved in crashes or being struck by a car.

On Sunday, a McClain County Deputy nearly died after another car plowed into his patrol car while working the scene of a fatality crash along I-35.

"It was pretty shocking that he got minor injuries out of it," said Undersheriff James Goins. The deputy, who has since been released from the hospital, is expected to fully recover and not suffer from any impairment that would affect his job, Goins said.

"It does send a shock to you when you get a phone call or text message saying, 'hey, one of your guys has been involved in an accident, and they're going to take him to the hospital to get checked out,'" he added.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate the secondary crash. The driver's name has not been released.

But, Goins said it's another poignant reminder to be mindful on the road.

"Pay attention while you're driving and look ahead," he said. "Don't be looking at your phones or changing your radio station, or reaching down in your floorboard. I think a lot of people just get distracted and look away just for that split second. That's all it takes."

How will a change in policy for OHP affect accident investigations in McClain County?

Earlier in July, OHP announced beginning November 1 it would shift resources out of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metros to instead better serve other interstate communities in Oklahoma.

That would include McClain County. Its sheriff's office estimates that in the last year and a half, it has worked nearly 2,500 incidents involving I-35.

"We welcome that," Goins said. "With them moving a little closer and being out in the county and having a designated I-35 patrol, it will definitely, hopefully, save us a lot of time out on the interstate."