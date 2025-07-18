Yukon Amphitheater developer says it made decision to pull project, still considering options in metro

Earlier this week, Yukon city officials announced the amphitheater would not be moving forward.

By: Matt McCabe

The developer behind the proposed Sunset Amphitheater in Yukon said it made the decision to pull the project for consideration.

News of the decision first broke on Tuesday during a Yukon City Council meeting. Near the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Brian Pillmore announced the city would not be moving forward with the project.

"It's not solely based on return on investment," he said during the meeting. "It's about the fit for our community along with the return on investment."

Previously, the city completed a feasibility study which identified some concerns about sales tax revenue opportunities in the future.

However, the development company in a statement to News 9 said it made the decision to not continue with the current scope of the project.

"Venu Holding Corporation (VENU) wants to express our sincere gratitude to the people of Yukon and greater Oklahoma City area for their time, dialogue, and consideration throughout the planning process.

We can confirm that the decision was made not to proceed with the proposed location for Sunset Amphitheater in Yukon. Contrary to recent public statements, this was not a city-led decision. While we appreciate our early conversations with the City of Yukon, VENU’s determination followed an extensive site evaluation process and was driven by location-specific limitations, project feasibility, and our responsibility to deliver value to our shareholders.

While we have not closed the door on Oklahoma City, with multiple nationwide developments currently competing for capital, our focus remains on communities that share our ambition, energy, and commitment to creating world-class entertainment experiences. We approach every project, big and small, with great intention- investing significant time, money, and energy to get it right.

We’re excited to continue that mission in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, with our upcoming Sunset Amphitheater at Broken Arrow and beyond. We look forward to sharing more in the weeks ahead as we create an unforgettable venue for fans, artists, and the local community," said Tom Ashley, President of VENU Real Estate and Development.