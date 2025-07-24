Marijuana legalization in Oklahoma intersects with newly enacted citizen petition bill

Proponents of legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma will have to push their cause through recent changes enacted by the state legislature. Signatures for the petition to put SQ 837 on the ballot in 2026 will need to come from all across the state.

By: Matt McCabe

-

A statewide grassroots campaign to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults in Oklahoma is set to begin in two weeks.

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, led by Jed Green, crafted the language for SQ 837. Oklahoma's Secretary of State informed the organization last week it was eligible to advance in the process and can begin gathering signatures on Aug. 6.

"What we have done early is to simply reach out to our statewide network and find folks that we believe would be a good location, a lot of dispensaries, but not just all dispensaries," Green said, reflecting on the network of volunteers needed to collect signatures all across the state. "We have a lot of other businesses that support what we do out here. And so, we're getting all of them ready and kind of sorted out and see who's ready to go."

Green's group will need to collect 172,993 signatures across three months by its deadline on Nov. 3.

However, recently enacted Senate Bill 1027 has changed the process for citizen petitions. The law places limits on how many signatures can be gathered in one county, which means proponents for ballot initiatives must travel further outside population hubs like Oklahoma and Tulsa counties to capture more signatures.

"I'm sure that there will be some targeted efforts by myself and a couple of others that will go to the furthest reaches of the state to talk with local government officials out there and make sure that they are aware of what we're working on and what's going on," Green said.

The group has plans to collect signatures at all OU and OSU home football games, and it plans to capitalize on fall festivals and public events across Oklahoma.

"State Question 837 creates a singular licensing system that does not duplicate regulations, that does not duplicate agency function or inventory tracking," Green said. "It is designed to be a streamlined effort."

Ultimately, Green said there will be a noticeable financial impact.

"If you have a medical card, you'll be paying 0% excise tax, but you will pay state and local sales tax," he said. "If you're purchasing for adult use, it will be a 10% excise tax."

Excise tax for medical marijuana is currently 7% in Oklahoma.

If the group gathers enough certified signatures, SQ 837 could appear on the ballot in mid to late 2026.