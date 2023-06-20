Police Release Name Of Suspect In Connection Double Shooting, Standoff

-

Police released new information on Tuesday about a double shooting on the southwest side of the city.

After the shootings Monday, police said 38-year-old Terry Morrow barricaded himself from police in his apartment near southwest 44th and May Avenue for hours. Police arrested Morrow without incident following the standoff.

Sylvia Aguirre said she heard 10 gunshots come from the Mayridge South apartments down the street from her home.

“I wake up around like 1 a.m. and I heard everything,” Sylvia Aguirre, a witness, said.

When officers arrived, they encountered the first victim on the ground. Police said the victim admitted to being in a shootout with Morrow during an argument.

“We know he came out angry at one of them,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “An argument ensued. I don’t know what the argument was about but that led to two people being shot.”

Officers found the second victim barely breathing on the second floor near Morrow's apartment. Police said the victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors watched as the tactical team surrounded the suspect's apartment. Morrow stayed barricaded inside for nearly seven hours.

“After a period of time they were able to convince him to come out of his apartment,” Knight said. “At which time he surrendered and was taken into custody.”

Neighbors were relieved to know the standoff had a peaceful ending.

Morrow was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and a felon in possession of a firearm.