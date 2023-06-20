Police Identify Suspect In Connection To SW Oklahoma City Shooting, Standoff

By: News 9

Police have identified the suspect in connection to a shooting that led to a nearly seven-hour standoff at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment.

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting that evolved into a standoff Monday morning near Southwest 42nd Street and South May Avenue.

Police said Terry Morrow barricaded himself inside an apartment after allegedly shooting the two victims and refused to come out.

Officers said they used flashbangs and breached the front door in an attempt to break the standoff. They later used gas to flush the suspect out, which caused the suspect to vacate the building and surrender.