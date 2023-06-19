2 Shot At SW Oklahoma City Apartment, Suspect Prompts 7-Hour Standoff

-

A shooting suspect barricaded himself on Monday in a southwest Oklahoma City apartment for nearly seven hours.

Police found two shooting victims outside the man's apartment. Police took crime scene tape down just before 12:30 p.m. and said the suspect was taken into custody several hours prior to investigators leaving.

Gunshots rang out from the Mayridge South Apartments near Southwest 44th and May Avenue down the street from Sylvia Aguirre’s home.

“There were like 10 of them,” Sylvia Aguirre, a witness, said. “My son-in-law said it started around 12 or 12:30 a.m.”

Aguirre watched as police surrounded the complex for hours.

Police said they found one shooting victim on the ground, and the other victim was on the second floor just outside the suspect's apartment. The tactical team was called out after the suspect refused to leave the apartment and barricaded the front door.

“They took all the people out from the apartments,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre said it was not unusual to see police at the complex.

“We used to it now,” Aguirre said. “It’s like the weather you know? We’re used to it now.”

She said the boarded-up windows and doors on the complex are from previous crime scenes.

“They just tear them down and take them away,” Aguirre said. “There’s too much problem sin there. Like every single day.”

Officers used flash bangs and gas to force the suspect out. Police said the man peacefully surrendered after nearly seven hours.

Aguirre would like today to be the last time police are called to the neighborhood.

“I think all the neighbors think the same,” Aguirre said. “Because you know problems every day.”

Police have not released names for the victims or the suspect. Police said one victim remained in critical condition.