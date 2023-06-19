Suspect Taken Into Custody Following SW Oklahoma City Shooting, Standoff

By: News 9

One person has been taken into custody after surrendering to authorities in Oklahoma City following a hours-long standoff in the city's southwest side.

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting that evolved into a standoff Monday morning near Southwest 42nd Street and South May Avenue.

Officers on scene said they responded at around 1 a.m., and that two people have been shot.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known, but both were transported to a local hospital.

OCPD said the suspect had barricaded themselves inside an apartment after shooting the two victims, and refused to come out.

Officers said they used flashbangs and breached the front door in an attempt to break the standoff. They later used gas to flush the suspect out, which caused the suspect to vacate the building and surrender.

The names of the suspect or victims are not yet known.