Man charged in NE OKC beating death investigation

By: Christian Hans

-

An Oklahoma City metro man has been charged after another person was fatally attacked earlier this year.

The Oklahoma City police Department says Raymond Johnson admitted to attacking the victim near Northeast 23rd Street and North Santa Fe Avenue in April.

The victim died in May, and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the death a delayed homicide.

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday and later charged with manslaughter.



