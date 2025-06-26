NW OKC pursuit ends in crash, 1 hospitalized

A police chase in northwest Oklahoma City ended in a head-on crash Thursday, sending one person to the hospital. Five people, including juveniles, were involved in the crash

Thursday, June 26th 2025, 5:02 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A pursuit involving Oklahoma City Police officers ended in a crash Thursday morning in the northwest part of the city.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the pursuit began near Northwest 54th Street, where an officer observed individuals fleeing from parked cars into a truck without lights.

When officers attempted to pull the truck over, OCPD said the driver sped away and led officers on a chase.

Investigators say the fleeing vehicle then hit another car head-on near North May Avenue and West Wilshire Boulevard.

One person was sent to the hospital as a precaution. Two adults and three juveniles were involved in the crash.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

