NW OKC pursuit ends in crash, 1 hospitalized

By: Christian Hans

A pursuit involving Oklahoma City Police officers ended in a crash Thursday morning in the northwest part of the city.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the pursuit began near Northwest 54th Street, where an officer observed individuals fleeing from parked cars into a truck without lights.

When officers attempted to pull the truck over, OCPD said the driver sped away and led officers on a chase.

Investigators say the fleeing vehicle then hit another car head-on near North May Avenue and West Wilshire Boulevard.

One person was sent to the hospital as a precaution. Two adults and three juveniles were involved in the crash.