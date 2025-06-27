Family sues after 4-year-old severely burned at Seminole museum

The family of a 4-year-old boy is suing a Seminole children’s museum for $10 million after he was severely burned during a s’mores activity. The museum has since released a statement regarding the incident.

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown

The mother of a child severely burned at a museum in Seminole, Oklahoma, is suing the institution for negligence, according to court records.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, the family of 4-year-old Ryker Corona is seeking $10 million in damages after they say the boy was burned during an activity at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum on Saturday.

The family says they were only at the museum for a few minutes when museum employees began an activity to make s'mores.

While participating in the activity, the family says hand sanitizer was spilled over a hot grill, engulfing the immediate area, including Ryker, in flames.

Immediately following the incident, Ryker was airlifted to Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was treated for second-degree burns on his chest, face, and arms.

The museum later released a statement acknowledging Saturday's incident.

The museum is deeply saddened by the accident that occurred at the museum on June 21. Our thoughts are with the injured child and family as they navigate recovery.

In a separate statement, the museum also commended the swift actions taken by museum employees.

The museum staff acted immediately according to the museum’s emergency procedures. Two staff members were attending the s’more station. A third staff member was next in line when the accident occurred and immediately started to smother the fire on the child by patting. A museum guest assisted the effort and, in tandem with the staff member, helped the child and got the fire out.

However, family members of the boy say that was not what happened, instead crediting other museum guests with assisting the burned child.

"They just stood there, they were frozen," close family friend Daycee Phillips said. "Mostly, customers, parents put him out and called 911."

According to the museum, seven staff members were in the room when it happened, and another employee responded shortly after the incident occurred.