2 charged in running fraud scheme across 8 Oklahoma counties

Two people face 12 charges for allegedly using fake checks and stolen IDs to steal over $21,000 in merchandise across eight Oklahoma counties.

By: Christian Hans

A grand jury formally charges two people accused of running a fraud operation across eight counties in Oklahoma, according to court records.

Investigators say 49-year-old Krysty Scholes and 47-year-old Earl Salisbury used fake checks and stolen IDs to acquire more than $21,000 worth of merchandise from major retailers and local businesses since 2023.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the investigation was led by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

"This extensive fraud scheme victimized numerous businesses and individuals across multiple counties," Drummond said. “We will use every tool at our disposal to hold thieves accountable and protect Oklahoma consumers and businesses."

Scholes and Salisbury are now facing 11 counts of fraud-related charges and one additional count of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses.

Drummond says the criminal activity spanned Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Garvin, Kingfisher, Grady and McClain counties.