Yukon Pursuit Suspect Identified Following Crash, Arrest


Friday, June 16th 2023

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

Yukon Police have identified the man arrested following a chase that ended in a crash Thursday morning.

The chase ended near Interstate 40 and North Council Road when Yukon Police performed a tactical maneuver, bringing the suspect's vehicle to a stop.

Yukon Police said William Pruett was arrested on several complaints including speeding, eluding and drug possession.

Authorities said Pruett also had active warrants for felony embezzlement and attempted burglary.
