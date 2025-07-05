"Jurassic World Rebirth" and "Jurassic Games Extinction" stomp their way into theaters

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews the newest films being released this summer

Movie Man Dino Lalli has the latest on which prehistoric thrillers are hitting screens this summer.

Dino Action and DNA Rescue

"Jurassic World Rebirth" is a standalone sequel that takes place five years after "Jurassic World: Dominion."

Continuing the Jurassic franchise this film delivers thunderous action with pulse pounding urgency as the race to save humankind is on the line.

In the film, dinosaurs are no longer attractions and now roam in isolated environments where they may have lifesaving potential.

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey star in the film and portray a team looking to harvest DNA from the largest dinosaurs on land, water, and air in order to save the human race.

‘Jurassic Games: Extinction’ Goes Rogue

Oklahoma City's Boiling Point Media brings "Jurassic Games: Extinction," a film about people facing off against genetically engineered dinosaurs in a deadly game show.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 original "The Jurassic Games." The film introduces a new game show host, but her debut is cut short after the digital predators decide to go rouge.

Lalli spoke with writer and director Ryan Bellgardt about the evolution of technology within the past several years.

"A one point we have an LED volume stage which allows us to essential to put our actors into virtual worlds and then film them."

They also used video game engine technology to create the dinosaurs and the environment for the virtual reality arena, according to Bellgardt.