City Of OKC Works To Relaunch Web Portal After Unauthorized Photo Placed On Website

By: News 9

The City of OKC is currently working to relaunch their permitting and licensing customer portal after an unauthorized image was placed on the website.

The city said this happened Thursday morning, and they immediately took the site offline.

There is currently no evidence that any data was accessed or compromised, according to the city.

The city said they are working to relaunch the affected services.

These services include:

Permitting Licensing Action Center’s external reporting tools

The city said residents can request inspections or permits by calling 405-297-2948. They can also report issues to the Action Center by emailing action.center@okc.gov or by calling 405-297-2535.