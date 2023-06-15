City Of OKC Works To Relaunch Web Portal After Unauthorized Photo Placed On Website


Thursday, June 15th 2023, 3:41 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The City of OKC is currently working to relaunch their permitting and licensing customer portal after an unauthorized image was placed on the website.

The city said this happened Thursday morning, and they immediately took the site offline.

There is currently no evidence that any data was accessed or compromised, according to the city.

The city said they are working to relaunch the affected services.

These services include:

  1. Permitting
  2. Licensing
  3. Action Center’s external reporting tools

The city said residents can request inspections or permits by calling 405-297-2948. They can also report issues to the Action Center by emailing action.center@okc.gov or by calling 405-297-2535.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 15th, 2023

June 7th, 2023

May 31st, 2023

May 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023