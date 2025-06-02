Jimcy McGirt, charged with failing to register as sex offender, expected in court

Jimcy McGirt, who's behind a landmark Supreme Court ruling on tribal jurisdiction, is expected in court on Monday after failing to register as a sex offender.

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 5:49 am

By: Christian Hans


A convicted sex offender who's behind a landmark Supreme Court ruling on tribal jurisdiction will be in court on Monday.

SEE ALSO: New charges filed against Jimcy McGirt, convicted sex offender behind historic Supreme Court ruling

MORE: Supreme Court Rules Most Of Oklahoma Is Tribal Land

Court records say Jimcy McGirt has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say McGirt was staying at home with a child, and had a phone with internet and a social media account, all things prohibited by sex offenders.

McGirt was released from federal prison in 2024 after taking a plea deal for child sex crimes.

RELATED: Jimcy McGirt Released From Prison After Plea Deal Gave Him Credit For Time Served
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

