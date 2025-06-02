Jimcy McGirt, charged with failing to register as sex offender, expected in court

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 5:49 am
A convicted sex offender who's behind a landmark Supreme Court ruling on tribal jurisdiction will be in court on Monday.
Court records say Jimcy McGirt has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say McGirt was staying at home with a child, and had a phone with internet and a social media account, all things prohibited by sex offenders.
McGirt was released from federal prison in 2024 after taking a plea deal for child sex crimes.
