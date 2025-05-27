Authorities seize dozens of roosters, 9 arrested in Logan Co. cockfighting bust

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office made nine arrests Saturday after uncovering a large-scale illegal cockfighting operation.

By: Sylvia Corkill, Anna Denison

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large-scale illegal cockfighting operation that resulted in nine arrests, and the seizure of more than 50 roosters.

“As we were pulling up a gentleman stepped out the side door of the barn, looked at us and had that uh- oh face,” said Cpt. John Evans, Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday, investigators say a woman, who became upset after learning her family members were heading to a cockfight, called the sheriff's office with the tip that led investigators to a rural property near Guthrie.

“In my time at the sheriff's office I've never seen or investigated a cockfighting ring," said Evans.

Arriving at the home, initially investigators didn't see anything of concern.

"You drive-by on patrol and think it's just a nice plot of land with horses and cattle," said Evans, " I don't think people doing cockfighting rings have signs outside that say cockfighting ring this way."

Deputies headed further down the drive.

“Pulled in to find a slew of vehicles and a barn at the end of the driveway,” said Evans.

A man exiting a barn spotted investigators.

“Half a second later at least 20 people ran out the side of the barn, into the woods," said Evans.

Nine people who remained at the home, including owner Maria Dejesus-Flores, were arrested.

“She didnt have much emotion about it, I think just doing business," said Evans.

According to investigators a search of the property immediately uncovered evidence of an illegal cockfighting operation.

“We found a bunch of dead roosters,” said Evans.

Deputies spent 13 hours at the scene, seizing 53 roosters and euthanizing seven more that were injured. Authorities also took into custody one hen, 10 chicks, and 46 eggs.

“We actually on scene had to put down queit a few that were mortally or severely injured,” said Evans.

A mini trailer found on site drew special attention.





“This is a really nice mini trailer that has a split air conditioning unit in it,” said Evans. “Built into it are all these rooster cages. There’s a rooster in each one of these right now, a few babies, chicks, and one hen. Inside the trailer as well were a bunch of gaffs, which are the knives that are put on the roosters’ legs.”

Evans said the setup is evidence of a serious, well-funded operation.

“We’d really like to know who owns this trailer,” he added.

Evans said those who participate or facilitate cockfighting rings are motivated by financial gain.

“It’s gambling, they come out here--the guys will bring their birds to fight other birds," said Evans.

Investigators also located drugs used to inject the birds.

“We've learned through this process they actually give vitamins and steroids to the birds to make them angry, bigger, better fighters,” said Evans.

Temporarily housed at a deputy's home, the surviving roosters must be isolated. Sadly, due to their aggressivness investigators said it was unlikely they would be rehomed.

“They aren't suitable to be put in with outher people's animals, so we'll be requesting that they be euthanized,” said Evans.

In addition to the animals, deputies seized 28 vehicles, the trailer, and several cockfighting tools.

Facilitating a cockfight, or owning a bird for fighting purposes, are felony crimes.

It's also a misdemeanor crime to watch one.

The investigation is ongoing.







