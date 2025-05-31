News 9's Robin Marsh's art brings in $110K for The Toby Keith Foundation

News 9's Robin Marsh raised $110,000 dollars at a fundraiser held by The Toby Keith Foundation. She donated two pieces of her original artwork to be auctioned off at the event.

By: Robin Marsh, Amanda Siew

The foundation held its 21st Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic fundraiser at the Riverwind Casino on Friday. Robin donated two pieces of artwork for the event's auction: one of Toby Keith, and another of his horse that ran in the Kentucky Derby, Render Judgment.

The Toby Keith Foundation supports the OK Kids Korral, which provides lodging for children with cancer and their families.