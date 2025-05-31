News 9's Robin Marsh's art brings in $110K for The Toby Keith Foundation

Friday, May 30th 2025, 11:06 pm
Our very own Robin Marsh raised $110,000 for The Toby Keith Foundation through her artwork on Friday!
The foundation held its 21st Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic fundraiser at the Riverwind Casino on Friday. Robin donated two pieces of artwork for the event's auction: one of Toby Keith, and another of his horse that ran in the Kentucky Derby, Render Judgment.
The Toby Keith Foundation supports the OK Kids Korral, which provides lodging for children with cancer and their families.
Emmy-winning Robin Marsh has been a trusted voice at News 9 since joining the team in April 1995. She co-anchors News 9 This Morning and News 9 at 9a on weekdays. During her years at News 9, Robin has covered major moments in Oklahoma history, including the Oklahoma City Bombing, destructive tornadoes and countless breaking news stories.
