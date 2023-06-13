Oklahoma City Police Arrest 110+ At 'Street Takeover' Gathering

-

Oklahoma City Police said officers arrested more than 110 people at a "street takeover" gathering that caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Police said the suspects were doing burnouts and driving recklessly in a parking lot of a warehouse at a business complex on Pole Road, causing the lot to be covered with countless tire marks. Police said in an incident report that between 75 and 100 cars were present.

"These are people who have been showing up to this business complex, causing burnouts, lighting off fireworks, just causing extreme damage," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "Upwards of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the area."

Police said officers arrested the 110-plus suspects Sunday night and impounded more than 50 cars. They also recovered a stolen vehicle and seized several firearms, including five handguns and an AR-15.

"There were several signs posted, 'No Trespassing.' Cameras there on the property. And those that were showing up to engage in this type of behavior just disregarded those," said Quirk.

Quirk said officers had been getting tips about the street takeover since early May and that the gathering had happened on several occasions. Most of the charges being pursued were related to trespassing on private property.