Richard Glossip back in court for bond hearing

By: Deanne Stein

Former death row inmate Richard Glossip returned to the courtroom on Tuesday for a bond hearing, his first appearance since prosecutors announced plans to pursue a new jury trial. Glossip had been sentenced to death for his alleged role in the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese and spent nearly 30 years on death row. But earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction, and he's since remained in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Judge Delays Bond Decision

Glossip was escorted back to jail following the hearing, with the judge holding off on a bond decision.

Defense Pushes for Release

During the hearing, the defense argued there’s not enough evidence to prove Glossip's guilt.

They emphasized that the conviction hinged almost entirely on Justin Sneed’s testimony — the man who confessed to the killing and claimed Glossip paid him.

The defense also submitted letters of support from lawmakers, religious leaders, and Glossip’s wife, Lea, who offered him a home in Oklahoma County during the retrial.

Prosecution Pushes Back

Prosecutors objected to the letters, arguing Glossip is a flight risk, noting he could obtain ID and a passport if released.

They claim he helped cover up the murder, has no local ties beyond his wife, and exhibits manipulative behavior, particularly in past relationships with women.

To support their case, the state called a county jail official, who testified about a recorded phone call where Glossip allegedly showed no interest in seeing his family.

They also called Glossip to the stand to question him about past relationships, to show a pattern of manipulation, though the defense objected, and ultimately Glossip did not testify.

What’s Next

The judge plans to review transcripts from Glossip’s previous two trials before ruling on bond.

Next Court Date

The next court date is July 23, when the judge is expected to make a decision on Glossip’s bond.